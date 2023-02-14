TOP Ships gets better rate for product tanker

NASDAQ-listed TOP Ships has fixed a three-year time charter for its product tanker, Eco Marina Del Rey . The new time charter will commence immediately after the expiry of the present time charter employment contract in the first quarter of 2024.

The revenue backlog expected to be generated by this fixture is about $22.4m for the firm period and about $30.6m if the charterer exercises an option to extend for one additional year.

Evangelos Pistiolis, the president of TOP Ships, said the new daily rate secured is about 36% higher than the current rate.