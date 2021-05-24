Total to supply LNG to India’s steel industry

Steel giant ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) has signed with France’s Total for the supply of up to 500,000 tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year to run its steel and power plants located in Hazira, Gujarat state.

The LNG will be sourced from Total’s global portfolio and offloaded either in Dahej or Hazira LNG Terminal, on the west coast of India until 2026.

Total said it sees the deal as a contribution to the decarbonisation of India’s steel industry, which still rely heavily on coal.

“The supply of LNG will contribute to the reduction of AMNS’s carbon emissions, in line with Total’s ambition to offer its customers energy products that emit less CO2 and to support them in their own low-carbon strategies,” said Thomas Maurisse, senior VP LNG at Total.

The French supermajor is the world’s second largest privately owned LNG player, with a global portfolio of nearly 50 mt/y by 2025 and a global market share of around 10%.