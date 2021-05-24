EnvironmentGasOperations

Total to supply LNG to India’s steel industry

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 24, 2021
0 6 1 minute read
Total

Steel giant ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) has signed with France’s Total for the supply of up to 500,000 tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year to run its steel and power plants located in Hazira, Gujarat state.

The LNG will be sourced from Total’s global portfolio and offloaded either in Dahej or Hazira LNG Terminal, on the west coast of India until 2026.

Total said it sees the deal as a contribution to the decarbonisation of India’s steel industry, which still rely heavily on coal.

“The supply of LNG will contribute to the reduction of AMNS’s carbon emissions, in line with Total’s ambition to offer its customers energy products that emit less CO2 and to support them in their own low-carbon strategies,” said Thomas Maurisse, senior VP LNG at Total.

The French supermajor is the world’s second largest privately owned LNG player, with a global portfolio of nearly 50 mt/y by 2025 and a global market share of around 10%.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 24, 2021
0 6 1 minute read
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button