Transocean awarded series of new contracts

February 17th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Offshore driller Transocean has secured a series of new contracts and extensions according to the company’s latest fleet status report.

Semi-submersible rig Leiv Eiriksson was awarded a two-well contract by Spirit Energy plus three one-well options in Norway and another one-well contract in Norway by ConocoPhillips. Semi-sub Development Driller III has received a one-year contract in Trinidad from an undisclosed client.

Additionally, Equinor exercised two one-well options on semi-sub Transocean Norge in Norway, while Petronas exercised 180-day option on semi-sub Deepwater Nautilus in Malaysia.

Transocean also confirmed deals for several drillships.

Discoverer Inspiration secured a three-well contract, with three one-well options, in the US Gulf of Mexico from Talos. Deepwater Asgard was awarded an estimated 200-day contract, plus four 74-day options, in the US Gulf of Mexico by Beacon Offshore. Additionally, Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 was awarded a 180-day contract, plus three one-well options in Myanmar by Woodside Energy. Lastly, BHP Billiton exercised a one-year option on  Deepwater Invictus in the US Gulf of Mexico.

