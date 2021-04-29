Transocean awarded two new contracts and several extensions

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has reported two new contracts and several extensions, taking the company’s total backlog at approximately $7.4bn.

Beacon Offshore Energy has contracted the 2014-built ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Asgard for a three-well campaign, plus a one-well option in the US Gulf of Mexico. The contract is to be executed from June to October this year at $240,000 per day, with exception from July to August work, which includes MPD services and a day rate of $280,000.

Second contract award came from POSCO for the 2000-built ultra-deepwater semisub Deepwater Nautilus also for three-wells, plus three one-well options. The contract is at $135,000 per day, with duration from April to July 2021. POSCO also exercised a one-well option for the semi until August.

Equinor and BHP have exercised one-well options for the 2019-built semisub Transocean Norge offshore Norway and 2014-built drillship Deepwater Invictus in the US Gulf of Mexico, respectively. The equinor contract is at $297,000 per day, while BHP is paying $215,000 per day.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of, 37 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.