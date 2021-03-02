EuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind

Turner Iceni awarded crew transfer contract for Galloper Wind Farm

UK-based wind farm service provider Turner Iceni has secured a contract to provide crew transfer vessel (CTV) operations at the Galloper offshore wind farm.

The contract, which will see the company provide 24/7 CTV support, is for an initial period of two years.

Galloper Offshore Wind Farm is located off the coast of Suffolk in the UK. RWE Renewables has led the development and construction of the wind farm.

“For several years now we have been supporting RWE projects on the West coast and it is fantastic to now be deploying our fleet and expertise to support the Galloper project, so close to our Lowestoft base, on the East coast. This really is a win for UK content – our vessels are British designed and built, and as well as our team in Lowestoft, we’re supported from our HQ in Glasgow,” said Richard Thurlow, director of Turner Iceni.

Turner Iceni operates a fleet of 11 CTVs.

