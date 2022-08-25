UK approves new nuclear propulsion regulations

The UK Department for Transport (DfT), via the UK Maritime Coastguard Agency (UKMCA), has set a target date for passing the Merchant Shipping (Nuclear Ships) Regulations into law.

The current legislative timetable will see the regulations enter force on November 22.

The regulations will transpose Chapter VIII in the Annex to the International Convention for Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) together with the Safety Code for Nuclear Ships (res. A.491.XII) into UK law.

‘This is an important milestone in the regulatory progress for new nuclear in maritime’, commented Mikal Boe, founder and CEO of UK-based atomic propulsion specialist CORE POWER.

The UKMCA conducted an extensive consultation with members of the UK maritime sector during 2021 and concluded that there is an appetite for nuclear ships over the next 10 years with growing interest for nuclear propulsion for large ocean-going vessels.