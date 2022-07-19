EnvironmentEurope

UK firm debuts green ‘system-of-systems’ delivering 92% cut in GHG emissions

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 19, 2022
UK-based engineering company Expleo is trumpeting a closed-loop, e-methanol fuel cell, which it claims delivers a 92% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, opex savings of £1.4m ($1.67m) a year and a projected four-year payback on retrofit capex.

Expleo modelled its so-called system-of-systems solution on the multi-tasking Bibby Wavemaster 1, a vessel used to service offshore wind farms.

The solution uses solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC), technology which, although highly efficient and well suited to use in marine environments, releases a high concentration of CO2. To achieve the desired reduction in GHGe, Expleo partnered SOFC with a novel carbon capture and storage system, enabling a vessel to use its captured CO2 and green hydrogen to synthesise e-methanol.

The green hydrogen in the solution can be produced at offshore wind farms, from surplus electrical energy or supplied in-port – ensuring the closed-loop remains as sustainable as possible.

Jonathan Taylor, VP of marine at Expleo, commented : “This circular solution allows the marine industry to make its own fuel and removes the need for costly processing and transportation.”

Jeff Hoyle, vice president at Expleo, added: “This could revolutionise a sizeable portion of the global fleet, helping them to retrofit in line with targets for net zero. And, as a replacement for diesel generators, it can easily be incorporated into newbuild designs offering up to 100% reduction in GHGe.”

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

