Ulrich Müller installed as CEO at Westfal-Larsen

June 4th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Former Belships supremo Ulrich Müller, 64, has swiftly been appointed as the new CEO of Westfal-Larsen, replacing Anders Nome Lepsøe who quit last week.

Müller is a well-known name in Norwegian shipping circles having worked at Grieg Group, Spar Shipping and Viken Marine during his 42-year career in shipping.

Müller is expected to start work in Bergen within the next two weeks.

Westfal-Larsen has recently relocated its open hatch bulk carrier subsidiary Masterbulk back home after a 25-year presence in Singapore.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

