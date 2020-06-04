Ulrich Müller installed as CEO at Westfal-Larsen

Former Belships supremo Ulrich Müller, 64, has swiftly been appointed as the new CEO of Westfal-Larsen, replacing Anders Nome Lepsøe who quit last week.

Müller is a well-known name in Norwegian shipping circles having worked at Grieg Group, Spar Shipping and Viken Marine during his 42-year career in shipping.

Müller is expected to start work in Bergen within the next two weeks.

Westfal-Larsen has recently relocated its open hatch bulk carrier subsidiary Masterbulk back home after a 25-year presence in Singapore.