AmericasOffshoreRegulatory

US Offshore Accountability Act advances

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarOctober 20, 2021
0 4 1 minute read
City of Huntington Beach

A bill introduced by Democratic Congressman A. Donald McEachin, the Offshore Accountability Act, has been approved by a committee of the US House of Representatives. The act is designed to update reporting standards for the oil and gas industry.

“My legislation makes common-sense updates to existing reporting standards to ensure appropriate accountability and oversight of offshore drilling facilities,” McEachin said.

The act would require offshore drilling facilities to report critical safety system failures directly to the Secretary of the Interior, who would then publicly disclose the reports.

“As we have seen from prior tragedies, like the Santa Barbara and Deepwater Horizon oil spill, offshore drilling accidents can be dangerous, expensive and life-altering for coastal communities and critical ecosystems. All Americans, especially those in coastal communities, deserve transparency from industries operating in our oceans,” added McEachin.

The bill follows the news earlier this month of an oil spill off the coast of California caused by a ruptured pipeline.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarOctober 20, 2021
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button