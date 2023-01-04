AmericasOffshore

US receives just one bid in Alaska oil and gas lease sale

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJanuary 4, 2023
0 3 Less than a minute

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) on December 30 held an oil and gas lease sale for blocks in Cook Inlet, Alaska. The sale generated just one bid for one tract. The bid, in the amount of $63,983, was submitted by Hilcorp Alaska LLC.

Lease sale terms for Cook Inlet include stipulations to protect biologically sensitive resources, mitigate potential adverse effects on protected species and avoid potential conflicts associated with other Inlet users.

The Hilcorp bid will go through a 90-day evaluation process to ensure the public receives fair market value before a lease is awarded, and a Department of Justice review of antitrust considerations.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJanuary 4, 2023
0 3 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button