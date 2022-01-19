Valaris seals semisub deal with Murphy Oil

NYSE-listed offshore driller Valaris has been awarded two one-well contracts with subsidiaries of Murphy Oil Corporation for the 2012-built semisub Valaris DPS-5 .

The first contract is in the US Gulf of Mexico and is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2022 with a minimum duration of 30 days. The contract comes with a one-well option for an estimated duration of 90 days.

The second contract, offshore Mexico, will commence in direct continuation of the first contract and has an estimated duration of 60 days.

The Valaris DPS-5 is set to start its contract with Kosmos Energy next month. The jackup has been hired for a one-well project in the US Gulf of Mexico for 105 days. The rig is currently undergoing a five-yearly survey.