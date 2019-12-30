Home Sector Offshore Valaris secures multiple new contracts and extensions December 31st, 2019 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Offshore driller Valaris, formerly EnscoRowan, has announced new contracts and contract extensions worth around $100m.

Drillship Valaris DS-10 has had a one-year extension exercised by Shell in Nigeria, keeping the vessel contracted through to March 2021.

Additionally, jackup rig Valaris JU-107 has had its contract extended with the exercise of a one-well priced option with Chevron in Australia. The estimated duration is 30 days, from late February 2020 to late March 2020. The rig has also been awarded a two-well contract with Jadestone Energy in Australia, with an estimated duration of 115 days from June 2020 to September 2020.

Two other jackup rigs have also been awarded new contracts. Valaris JU-101 has been awarded a three-well contract by Ithaca Energy for operations in the North Sea, while Valaris JU-75 has sealed a one-well contract with Walter Oil & Gas in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.