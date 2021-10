Valaris to reactivate drillship for new Petrobras contract

Offshore driller Valaris has been awarded a contract by Petrobras for work offshore Brazil utilising 2010-built drillship Valaris DS-4 .

The contract is for a minimum of 548 days, with commencement set for earlier in the second quarter of 2022.

The rig is currently stacked in the UK and will head to the Canary Islands for reactivation, and then mobilise to Brazil.