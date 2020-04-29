Vale stops using converted ore carriers

Vale stops using converted ore carriers

April 29th, 2020 Americas, Dry Cargo 0 comments

Brazilian mining giant Vale has let it been known at its quarterly earnings today that it will stop using converted ore carriers to move its cargoes around the world after a host of faults have been detected on these ageing giant steel structures in recent years including the tragic sinking of the Stellar Daisy with the loss of 22 lives and hundreds of thousands of Vale’s sinter fines three years ago.

“Following Vale’s new risk management approach, Vale has decided for the phase-out or substitution of 25 converted vessels (from VLCCs to VLOCs) from its fleet, either through early termination or amendment of contracts,” Vale stated today, a message it had already communicated with many of its shipping partners earlier who have been actively preparing to send their converted ore carriers to scrap yards in recent months.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.