Vantage Drilling scores drillship contract with TotalEnergies

Vantage Drilling has secured a drilling services contract with TotalEnergies for the ultra-deepwater drillship, Tungsten Explorer .

The contract will see the 2013-built drillship employed for a minimum duration of 225 days. The deal also comes with three extension options attached.

The Houston-based offshore driller said the firm term of the contract would generate around $75m.

The drillship is planned to mobilise to West Africa in the third quarter of 2022, following an up to two-well campaign in the Mediterranean.