Vega Reederei orders boxship quartet at Yangfan Group

Germany’s Vega Reederei is expanding its fleet with four 1,868 teu container vessel newbuildings from China’s Yangfan Group, scheduled for delivery in Q4 2022.

Financial details were not disclosed, however Alphaliner suggests similar vessels have been ordered at Chinese yards for a reported $23m per unit.

The vessels are believed to be of SDARI design with a length of 171.9 m and a breadth of 27.5 m

VesselsValue data shows Vega Reederei owns a fleet of 15 boxships, in addition to four under order at Yangfan.

Last year, Yangfan Shipbuilding also landed a deal for the 1,868 teu boxship quarter from compatriot Zhejiang Seaport Shipping, a shipping unit of Zhejiang Seaport Group, scheduled for delivery in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022.