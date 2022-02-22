Velesto awarded ExxonMobil contract

Oil and gas workover business unit of Malaysian offshore contractor Velesto Energy has secured a new deal from ExxonMobil for hydraulic workover and services in Malaysia.

Under the contract, Velesto will assigns its Velesto Gait 6 hydraulic workover unit capable for rigging up on offshore platforms to perform wells workover, plugging and abandonment operations.

The duration of the contract is one year commencing from the third quarter of 2022 until completion of ExxonMobil’s selected wells programme. “The value of this enabling contract with no guarantee of call-offs shall be based upon the agreed rates and work order, if any, issued by ExxonMobil within the contract term,” Velesto said in a Bursa Malaysia filing.