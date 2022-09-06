Viking Supply Ships fixes PSV to Vår Energy

Sweden’s Viking Supply Ships has secured a time charter deal from Norwegian operator Vår Energy for the 2021-built platform supply vessel Coey Viking .

The 5,500 dwt LNG-powered ship, which also sports a battery pack solution, will join its sister vessel, Cooper Viking, currently fixed to Vår until January 23, 2023, to support projects in the Barents Sea.

The contract for the 98 m long Coey Viking will start in October for a firm period of about 120 days. The financial terms of the deal, which includes options to extend, have not been disclosed. The vessel was previously on a charter with Wintershall DEA and is currently on a supply run for Norway’s Well Expertise at a reported 200,000 per day.

The Coey Viking and Cooper Viking were acquired in partnership with funds managed by Borealis Maritime back in 2019. In addition to the partial ownership, the Christen Sveaas-controlled Viking Supply Ships was awarded full operational and commercial management of the vessels.