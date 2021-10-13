Vineyard Wind project takes another major step forward with GE order

After becoming the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the US to reach financial close in September, Vineyard Wind has achieved another project milestone, ordering 62 wind turbines from GE Renewable Energy. The Haliade-X 13 MW turbines received their official type certification from DNV GL in early 2021.

The Vineyard Wind 800-MW-capacity wind farm will be located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. A joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Vineyard Wind is expected to begin generating energy in 2023.

The Haliade-X turbines feature 107-metre-long blades and a 220-meter rotor. They stand 248 metres high. One spin can generate enough electricity to power a house for more than two days.

The turbine prototype located in Rotterdam set a world record in January 2020 by generating 288 MWh of continuous power in one day.

The turbines will be constructed in Saint-Nazaire, France.