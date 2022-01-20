Tankers

VLCCs skirt with all-time lows

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 20, 2022
DHT

The miserable start of the year for many big ship types such as capes and VLCCs could set records today.

VLCC rates for vintage, non-scrubber ships on the key Arabian Gulf to China route fell 25% yesterday to $-6,556 per day, according to the Baltic Exchange, putting them on course to breach the all-time low of $-6,779 which was achieved last March.

“Owners are certainly not helped by bunker prices, with Brent at an eight year high, prices are up close to the USD 700/mt in Singapore, making voyage calculations a harrowing experience,” brokers Fearnleys pointed out in its most recent weekly report.

“Fundamentals continue to come under pressure with tonnage lists being far too ample,” rival broker BRS noted this week.

In dry bulk, meanwhile, capes have got off to a dire start to the year – as is common in January – with today tipped to be the day they dip below the $10,000 per day mark on the Baltic’s 5TC index.

Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

