Volstad upgrading MPSV to battery hybrid for new DeepOcean charter

Norwegian vessel owner and operator Volstad Maritime has secured a two-year time charter agreement with compatriot subsea services player DeepOcean for the 2008-built multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Volantis .

As part of the fixture to DeepOcean, the vessel will be upgraded with battery power notation before commencing the contract in the first quarter of 2023. The time charter will run until the end of 2024, with options for further extensions.

“DeepOcean has set a target to achieve a 45% reduction in CO2 emissions before 2030. By 2040, we aim to be carbon neutral. Chartering vessels from vessel owners who share the same environmental commitment is key to this strategy,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

The 107 m long Volantis is permanently mobilised with a trencher, two work class ROVs, as well as an observation ROV. In recent years, the ship has operated in the US Gulf of Mexico and will continue to be utilised globally.

“Volstad Maritime was one of the first offshore owners to achieve the ISO 50001 accreditation for Energy Management Standard.The installation of batteries on Volantis will take these efforts further forward and make the vessel even more attractive,” said Eirik Syversen, chief commercial officer at Volstad Marine.