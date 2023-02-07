EuropePorts and Logistics

Vopak takes over Gunvor’s Antwerp site

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 7, 2023
Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Dutch tank storage company Vopak is acquiring the shares of Gunvor Petroleum Antwerp from commodity trader Gunvor Group, giving it access to the Gunvor concession in the Antwerp port area. Vopak will redevelop the site with a view to offering green energy supplies.

The site is some 105 ha in size and offers deepsea, river, road and rail access, as well as pipeline connections to Northwest Europe.

Vopak will reconfigure the concession with the primary aim of making a positive contribution to the decarbonisation of the industrial cluster on the Antwerp port platform.

