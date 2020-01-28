Home Sector Offshore Vroon PSV awarded more work with Eni January 28th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Dutch owner Vroon Offshore Services has been awarded a charter for 2010-built platform support vessel VOS Prelude by Eni in the UK.

The vessel has been fixed for 31 months, and will support a decommissioning campaign in the southern sector of the North Sea. Further options are also available to Eni.

VOS Prelude recently completed a separate charter with Eni UK, supporting a drilling campaign.

“The award of this new contract is testament to the excellent job performed by the vessel and her crew during last year’s campaign,” the company said.