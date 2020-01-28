Vroon PSV awarded more work with Eni

Vroon PSV awarded more work with Eni

January 28th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Dutch owner Vroon Offshore Services has been awarded a charter for 2010-built platform support vessel VOS Prelude by Eni in the UK.

The vessel has been fixed for 31 months, and will support a decommissioning campaign in the southern sector of the North Sea. Further options are also available to Eni.

VOS Prelude recently completed a separate charter with Eni UK, supporting a drilling campaign.

“The award of this new contract is testament to the excellent job performed by the vessel and her crew during last year’s campaign,” the company said.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.