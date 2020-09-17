EuropeOffshore

Vroon sends three PSVs for recycling

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles September 17, 2020
Vroon

Dutch shipowner Vroon’s offshore arm Vroon Offshore Services has disposed of three platform supply vessels as part of a “right-sizing” of its PSV fleet.

VOS Power, VOS Producer and VOS Prominence, built between 2006 and 2007, joined Vroon on delivery from the shipyard and have mainly been engaged in North Sea operations. Of late, the vessels have been laid-up in The Netherlands.

“Although kept well maintained and in excellent technical condition throughout this period, the recent downturn in offshore oil & gas markets and continuing negative employment outlook resulted in a recent decision to divest the units,” Vroon said.

The vessels will be sent to a specialised Dutch ship-recycling facility later this month, where they will be dismantled in full compliance with both EU/national laws and all applicable international regulations.

Vroon will be left with 17 PSVs in its substantial offshore fleet.

