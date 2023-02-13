Dry CargoGreater China

Wah Kwong exits handy sector

Hong Kong’s Wah Kwong has exited the handy sector. Brokers tell Splash that the outfit has decided to sell one of its older ships, the 34,000 dwt, Chengxi-built African Venture, for just under $13m, a ship that has been with Wah Kwong since it hit the slipway in 2012.

Wah Kwong tends to trade its ships for years and likes to order its ships. It prunes a ship every other year to keep its stable young. The shipowner boasts a fleet average age of only six years, counting 31 ships.

The Hing Chao-led owner has a diversified fleet with exposure to different sectors, including dry bulk and crude.

