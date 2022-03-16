Wan Hai levies $30,000 per container fine for misdeclared hazardous cargo

Taiwan’ Wan Hai Lines said it would fine clients up to $30,000 per container for misdeclaration of cargo, joining Singapore-based carrier Pacific International Lines (PIL) who announced similar measures last month.

Wan Hai said that if the declarations and shipping forms and documents enclosed are not true and not accurate, the company has the right to immediately stop or suspend the delivery of the cargoes or terminate the contract of delivery for the cargoes at any time during the carriage.

The company added that its clients, also including the shipper, the notifying party and the consignee will assume and bear any expenses and fees incurred and all liabilities of damages and losses, costs, including but not limited to, fines, forfeits, penalties, attorney fees, litigation costs, and, in addition, will pay punitive damages of $30,000 if the cargoes involved in violation are hazardous and $20,000 for non-hazardous cargoes.

From July 1, 2016, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) amended the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and now requires the verified gross mass (VGM) of containers to be documented before they can be loaded on ships.