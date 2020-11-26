Greater ChinaTech

Watch the finals of the Captain’s Table live

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 26, 2020
1 218 1 minute read

The finals of the Captain’s Table – one of shipping’s preeminent pitch competitions – take place today at 4pm Hong Kong time (8am GMT). As media partner to the event, Splash is bringing readers live footage of shipping’s very own version of Dragon’s Den.

This year’s finalists are cybersecurity firm Cyberowl, mooring system specialist Digimoor, crew travel outlet Greywing, cargo tracker Virtual Control, and remote surveillance company Forecastle Shipping. They will make their pitches in a virtual event to six judges at the Hong Kong-convened event.

“Each of the finalists are solving a real industry problem and have a product that is ready to go to market. Each team will have to convince our panel of captains that theirs is the solution which will power the future of maritime and logistics” said co-founder, Su Yin Anand.

Tune in to watch the finals live by clicking below, and have your say too. By scanning/clicking the QR code below, you can vote on who you think makes the best pitch among the five finalists.

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

