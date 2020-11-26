Watch the finals of the Captain’s Table live

The finals of the Captain’s Table – one of shipping’s preeminent pitch competitions – take place today at 4pm Hong Kong time (8am GMT). As media partner to the event, Splash is bringing readers live footage of shipping’s very own version of Dragon’s Den.

This year’s finalists are cybersecurity firm Cyberowl, mooring system specialist Digimoor, crew travel outlet Greywing, cargo tracker Virtual Control, and remote surveillance company Forecastle Shipping. They will make their pitches in a virtual event to six judges at the Hong Kong-convened event.

“Each of the finalists are solving a real industry problem and have a product that is ready to go to market. Each team will have to convince our panel of captains that theirs is the solution which will power the future of maritime and logistics” said co-founder, Su Yin Anand.

Tune in to watch the finals live by clicking below, and have your say too. By scanning/clicking the QR code below, you can vote on who you think makes the best pitch among the five finalists.