Water level in Mississippi River continues to drop, leading to new vessel draft limitations

The US Coast Guard said that low water in the Mississippi River north of Baton Rouge in Louisiana – the so-called Lower Mississippi, not far from the Gulf of Mexico coast – has led to a new draft restriction of 41 feet, down from 45. The affected area is a 30-mile section of the river.

The shallower draft allowance could force cuts to cargo capacity on a key US route to international markets.

Further complications include four closures on the Lower Mississippi as of Saturday morning that had caused a backup of more than 2,700 barges and vessels in Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky, according to the Coast Guard. In addition, construction work is being done by the US Army Corps of Engineers south of New Orleans to create an emergency saltwater barrier at Head of Passes. This work, as well as dredging operations in various sections of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers, is also slowing down vessels.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center, in its winter outlook, foresees drought continuing to impact the middle and lower Mississippi Valley. According to the Coast Guard, water levels are likely to “steeply decline further,” said a Bloomberg article.