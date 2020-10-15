Waterworks change course from shipbroking to offshore renewable sector financing

Hamburg-based shipbroking house Waterworks Offshore Services has announced that the company has switched its focus to ship finance in the offshore renewable sector.

“Traditionally coming from chartering and S&P in the offshore markets, Waterworks today becomes the first purely green ship finance institution which provides the renewable shipping industry with innovative ways to acquire and manage ship finance solutions in a market thirty for a new approach,” the company said in a release.

The company will rebrand into Waterworks Offshore Concepts as part of the transition of business focus, and will continue chartering, sale & purchase and newbuilding services for existing clients.

“We believe that the offshore renewable shipping market needs finance solutions that match the innovative and disruptive nature of energy transition into a green future. Hence we will develop attractive and flexible solutions with our finance partners and private equity network enabling shipowners to request finance, manage existing contracts fast and easy and open a new sustainable investment opportunity to investors,” said Sven Boedewig, managing director of Waterworks.

“The future of green ship finance will hold some exciting new solutions which will give both owners and investors more flexibility and planning security,” added Valentin Hartmann, partner of the company.