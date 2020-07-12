AmericasOperations

Welland Canal collision captured on video

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles July 12, 2020
A couple of locals were in the right place at the right time to capture video of the collision between general cargo vessel Florence Spirit and multipurpose heavy lift vessel Alanis on the Welland Canal in Canada on Saturday.

The 2004-built Florence Spirit is owned by Canada’s McKeil Marine while the 2010-built Alanis is owned by Germany’s dship.

St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation’s Jean Aubry-Morin, vice president of external relations, told local publication Welland Tribune that the collision took place at 3:55pm south of Port Robinson, and is now under investigation by seaway officials. Transport Canada has also sent officials to investigate.

Florence Spirit is said to be loaded with coal and was headed to Grande-Anse port, while the Alanis was headed to Montreal carrying wind turbines.

No injuries or pollution were reported, although both vessels suffered damage with the Florence Spirit coming off worse.

Wasn’t expecting this for my first time watching the boat go down the canal

Posted by Alex Stewart on Saturday, July 11, 2020
Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

