Welland Canal collision captured on video

A couple of locals were in the right place at the right time to capture video of the collision between general cargo vessel Florence Spirit and multipurpose heavy lift vessel Alanis on the Welland Canal in Canada on Saturday.

The 2004-built Florence Spirit is owned by Canada’s McKeil Marine while the 2010-built Alanis is owned by Germany’s dship.

St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation’s Jean Aubry-Morin, vice president of external relations, told local publication Welland Tribune that the collision took place at 3:55pm south of Port Robinson, and is now under investigation by seaway officials. Transport Canada has also sent officials to investigate.

Florence Spirit is said to be loaded with coal and was headed to Grande-Anse port, while the Alanis was headed to Montreal carrying wind turbines.

No injuries or pollution were reported, although both vessels suffered damage with the Florence Spirit coming off worse.

This is crazy. This just happened less than 2 hours ago. Two cargo ships collided in the #WellandCanal. @Welland @WellandTribune. Video courtesy of Jeremy Barton. pic.twitter.com/l1oXNldnYm — Nathan Howes (@HowesNathan) July 11, 2020