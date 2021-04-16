Welltec bags well intervention deal with Petronas

Danish offshore energy technology firm Welltec has won an exclusive three-year contract from Malaysian energy major Petronas.

Under the agreement, Welltec will become the sole provider of downhole conveyance and powered mechanical services in both East and West regions of Malaysia.

“It’s a great team effort that has led to the award of this exclusive long-term contract with Petronas, and Welltec has demonstrated a strong ability to deliver – even through a challenging 2020 – high quality services in a safe manner to the largest assets in the country at a very cost-effective rate,” said Espen Dalland, area VP for the Asia-Pacific region.

The services are based on daily or monthly rental and will be selected by the various Petronas assets for any upcoming project during the coming three-year period.