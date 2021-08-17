WEM Marine doubles up on crew transfer vessels at Strategic Marine

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has secured contracts to build an additional pair of crew transfer vessels for UK-based offshore support vessel provider WEM Marine.

WEM placed its first order for two 27 m CTVs with Strategic Marine in September 2020. The vessels were built in Singapore and have since been delivered to WEM in Southampton in July of 2021. This new second pair is scheduled for delivery in April 2022.

The CTVs will be built to RINA class rules and deployed in the UK and European waters as part of the WEM’s growing fleet servicing the offshore wind energy market.