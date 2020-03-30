Which sector will be hit hardest by the coronavirus?

Coronavirus has infected the latest quarterly survey carried on this site with readers asked to pick their winners and losers from the current extraordinary lockdown times.

MarPoll, Splash’s topical survey, has 10 questions for readers to answer. Which sectors will be the worst hit from the virus? Which sectors will see the strongest bounce back once the outbreak recedes? How will this virus affect the way your business operates once the outbreak recedes? These are some of the topics covered in this Covid-19 special survey.

Voting takes as little as two minutes to complete – although we always appreciate reader comments too – and there is no registration.

Results will be carried in the next issue of Maritime CEO magazine due out at the end of May.

Results of the last MarPoll are carried below.

To vote in our pandemic poll, click here.