Wilson buys six vessels from Rhenus

Norway’s Wilson has entered into an agreement with Germany’s Rhenus Maritime Services for the acquisition of ships and contract portfolio to strengthen its position in the short-sea market in Europe.

As part of the deal, Wilson will buy 6 dry cargo vessels and take over a smaller number of vessels on a short-term lease. After the transaction, Wilson will also take care of a contract portfolio that will bolster its existing presence in the area.

“The agreement will secure Wilson’s capacity and strengthen the logistics systems so that the company is well equipped to serve European industry in the future. A larger system will increase efficiency, reduce ballast, and expand the European network in line with Wilson’s growth strategy,” the company said in a statement.

The deal is expected to be completed in 2021 or at the beginning of 2022. According to the agreement, Wilson will operate a fleet of more than 130 ships, of which almost 100 are owner-controlled.