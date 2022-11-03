WiseTech Global buys Shipamax

Australia’s WiseTech Global, a developer of logistics execution software CargoWise, has bought Shipamax, a data entry automation software firm.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in the UK, the Shipamax platform focuses on document data extraction and automating the full operational workflow. Shipamax uses AI and machine learning to convert unstructured data such as PDF and scans, direct from various sources, including emails, into machine-readable formats. The data is then used to automate manual tasks such as creating and managing forwarding and customs brokerage jobs and processing accounts payable invoices.

Richard White, founder and CEO at WiseTech Global, said: “Data is at the core of any logistics business and data integrity is paramount. Through our CargoWise platform, we have created integrated processes to ensure data is entered only once, reducing risk of incorrect re-keyed data, time and resource effort, and costs associated with data exchange. With Shipamax, this capability extends the CargoWise ecosystem by automating the ingestion of inbound documents into operational data in CargoWise. Integrating and embedding Shipamax into the CargoWise document engine will provide customers with unparalleled, rigorous, and accurate data and remove document management and operational cost at increased speed and accuracy. Additionally, real-time data processing will increase exceptions handling and streamline decision making.”