Wood awarded new Equinor contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 30, 2022
UK consulting and engineering firm Wood has been selected to deliver the detailed design of subsea pipelines for Equinor’s Halten Øst project offshore Norway.

Halten Øst is a multi-field development that is estimated to hold approximately 100m barrels of oil equivalent of hydrocarbons, mostly gas. The development will utilise existing facilities and infrastructure as well as a new subsea pipeline system to tie back to the Åsgard B platform in the Norwegian sea.

The scope will be executed by Wood’s subsea and pipeline engineering specialists in Norway, following the successful delivery of the concept design and front-end engineering design scopes. The contract was awarded under an evergreen master services agreement for engineering services with Equinor.

Wood has been delivering subsea engineering and technology solutions to Equinor for more than 30 years. 

