World’s first dual-fuel LNG suezmax tanker enters service

The world’s first dual-fuel LNG suezmax tanker has completed its maiden voyage to Malaysia, followed by its first bunkering operation.

The 158,000 dwt Greenway, managed by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), was bunkered with 1,500mt of LNG, supplied by Peninsula and Petronas Marine, at the Port of Pengerang in Malaysia after its delivery from China’s Guangzhou Shipyard at the end of June this year.

The vessel was chartered by India’s Reliance Industries for its maiden voyage to carry ultra-low sulphur diesel to its terminal in Jamnagar and will then continue to trade in the spot market.

Greenway is the first of two dual-fuel LNG suezmaxes. The sister vessel, Starway, will be delivered in August 2022.

“With dual-fuel vessels across EPS’ three core segments of containerships, dry bulk carriers, and tankers, the company continues to use alternative marine fuels to lower its emissions today. The suezmax also proves that having dual fuel tonnage across various vessel types and segments is achievable, viable, and sustainable,” the company said in a release.