EuropeGasGreater ChinaShipyards

World’s largest ethane carrier delivered

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 30, 2021
0 45 Less than a minute
Jiangnan Shipyard

Jiangnan Shipyard, located just north of Shanghai, has this week delivered the world’s largest ethane carrier to UK firm Ineos.

The 60,000 dwt Pacific Ineos Belstaff very large ethane carrier can carry 99,000 cu m of liquified gas.

The vessel features a large B-type tank along with a gas containment system developed by the shipyard capable of carrying a variety of liquified gas cargos, including LPG, ethylene and ethane.

Jiangnan Shipbuilding has three additional 99,000 cu m VLECs under construction for delivery in 2022.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 30, 2021
0 45 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button