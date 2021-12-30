World’s largest ethane carrier delivered

Jiangnan Shipyard, located just north of Shanghai, has this week delivered the world’s largest ethane carrier to UK firm Ineos.

The 60,000 dwt Pacific Ineos Belstaff very large ethane carrier can carry 99,000 cu m of liquified gas.

The vessel features a large B-type tank along with a gas containment system developed by the shipyard capable of carrying a variety of liquified gas cargos, including LPG, ethylene and ethane.

Jiangnan Shipbuilding has three additional 99,000 cu m VLECs under construction for delivery in 2022.