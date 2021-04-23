World’s most powerful tidal turbine launched

Scottish-based floating tidal turbine technology developer Orbital Marine Power has launched its 2MW tidal turbine from the Port of Dundee.

The 680-tonne tidal turbine, named O2, will be towed to the Orkney Islands where it will undergo commissioning before being connected to the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) where it will become the world’s most powerful operational tidal turbine.

Orbital’s CEO, Andrew Scott, said: “This is a huge milestone for Orbital. The O2 is a remarkable example of British cleantech innovation and the build we have completed here is an inspiring display of what a UK supply chain can achieve if given the opportunity – even under the extraordinary pressures of a pandemic.”

The O2 turbine started construction in the second half of 2019 and reflects approximately 80% UK supply content. From Scottish steel work and main manufacturing through to anchors from Wales and blades from the south of England; the build of the O2 is estimated to have supported over 80 jobs within the UK economy.

The launch of the O2 marks the first vessel launch from Dundee since shipbuilding ended over 40 years ago.

O2 can generate enough electricity to meet the demand of around 2,000 UK homes and offset approximately 2,200 tonnes of CO2 production per year.