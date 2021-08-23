Worley awarded contract on Chevron Jansz-Io project

Australian offshore engineering company Worley has secured a contract from Chevron in support of the Jansz-Io compression (J-IC) project offshore Western Australia.

Under the contract, Worley will provide detailed engineering, design and construction management services for the J-IC project’s power transmission and communication components. The contract follows Worley’s completion of the pre-FEED and FEED phases of the project. The services will be executed by Worley’s Perth office with support from Worley’s global integrated delivery team.

As part of the original development plan for the Chevron-operated Gorgon project, J-IC will use subsea compression technology to maintain long-term natural gas supply from the Jansz-Io field to the three existing LNG trains and domestic gas plant on Barrow Island.

The Jansz-Io gas field is located around 200 km offshore from the north-western coast of Western Australia and supplies the Gorgon natural gas facility on Barrow Island. The Gorgon project is a joint venture between the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron 47.3%, ExxonMobil 25%, Shell 25%, Osaka Gas 1.25%, Tokyo Gas 1% and JERA 0.417%.