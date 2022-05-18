AmericasOffshore

Worley awarded Gulf of Mexico contract by Shell

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 18, 2022
0 19 1 minute read
Shell

Australian offshore engineering company Worley has been awarded a three-year engineering and procurement services contract by Shell to support five of its assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

Worley said the contract will support Shell’s transition to a digitised and more efficient project delivery model for the maintenance of offshore assets as part of its work to continue to lower the carbon intensity of its Gulf of Mexico portfolio, which is already among the lowest in the world. 

The contract also allows for the future support of the Shell Whale deepwater development in the Gulf of Mexico. Under the new contract, Worley will provide professional services in digital enablement, engineering, procurement and support fabrication and construction. The services will be executed by Worley’s offices in Metairie, Louisiana; Houston, Texas; and its engineering teams in India.

“Having worked with Shell for over 30 years, we are pleased to provide these professional services to support Shell on its low carbon journey and support its assets in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Chris Ashton, CEO of Worley.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 18, 2022
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button