Worley awarded North Sea contract extension with CNOOC

Australian offshore engineering company Worley has won a two-year contract extension to provide engineering, procurement and construction services to CNOOC’s three operated assets in the North Sea.

Under the contract, Worley will provide over 200 onshore and offshore personnel for EPC services on the Golden Eagle, Scott and Buzzard platforms from FEED through to commissioning.

Worley completed construction of the greenfield module for the Buzzard Phase II development at its fabrication facility in Norway in early 2020. Weighing 474 tonnes, it will be installed on the south west corner of the Buzzard P platform.

Daniel McAteer, vice president, Energy Aberdeen at Worley, said: “From the design and construction of the Buzzard Phase II module amid COVID-19 restrictions, to preparations for offshore hook up and commissioning next year, it’s a testament to the capability of our people.”

The module is expected to be installed in the Buzzard field in the summer 2021.