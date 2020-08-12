Xiamen ITG Group bags kamsarmax pair

Less than a minute

The shipowning arm of state-owned and Shanghai-listed Xiamen ITG Group has snapped up two modern kamsarmaxes, broker sources tell Splash.

ITG Xiamen is the taker of two Namura-built 81,361 dwt bulkers, named Xing Huan Hai and Xing Le Hai, sold for a firm $26m each.

The ships will join a string of other ships, mostly panamax-sized bulkers in the ITG fleet.

The kamsarmaxes were sold by another Chinese outfit, 18-ship strong bulker player, Fortune Ocean Shipping.