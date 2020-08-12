Dry CargoGreater China

Xiamen ITG Group bags kamsarmax pair

Hans Thaulow Hans Thaulow August 12, 2020
0 38 Less than a minute

The shipowning arm of state-owned and Shanghai-listed Xiamen ITG Group has snapped up two modern kamsarmaxes, broker sources tell Splash.

ITG Xiamen is the taker of two Namura-built 81,361 dwt bulkers, named Xing Huan Hai and Xing Le Hai, sold for a firm $26m each.

The ships will join a string of other ships, mostly panamax-sized bulkers in the ITG fleet.

The kamsarmaxes were sold by another Chinese outfit, 18-ship strong bulker player, Fortune Ocean Shipping.

Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close