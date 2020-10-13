Zenith Capital seals two new maritime investments

New York-based Zenith Capital Partners has revealed it has recently completed two new investments in the maritime and energy sectors.

The company has invested in a wholly owned subsidiary of Mjølner Shipping that provides cargo finance, insurance and hedging solutions. The investment adds to Zenith Capital’s investment in Mjølner Solutions, a fund focused on trading crude and product tankers.

Dean Fezza, president & CEO of Zenith Capital, commented: “We are excited about the growth prospects of Mjølner’s global shipping and integrated logistics service offering. We are seeing strong demand and Mjølner’s management team, led by R.J. Lyons, has an outstanding track record of delivering transparent, safe and reliable solutions for their clients.”

Zenith Capital also became a significant shareholder in Sage Energy Partners, a Houston-based energy brokerage company which earlier this month provided seed capital to newly formed Sage Tanker Partners.

Sage Tanker Partners will have offices in Connecticut, Houston and Singapore, and will engage in tanker commercial management, vessel operations and strategic brokerage.