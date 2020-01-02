Home Sector Tankers Zhejiang Henghui Shipping orders chemcial tanker at Yangfan Shipbuilding January 2nd, 2020 Jason Jiang Greater China, Tankers

Chinese owner Zhejiang Henghui Shipping has entered into a shipbuilding contract with Yangfan Shipbuilding for the construction of a 23,000 dwt product/chemical tanker.

The vessel will be built at Yangfan Group’s Zhoushan yard. Delivery of the vessel is scheduled in 2021.

It is also the first ship order for Yangfan Zhoushan in the past five years, it has been idle since early 2017. Its sister yard Yangfan Qingdao completed a a restructuring with state-run shareholder Huatong Group in 2018.

Zhejiang Henghui Shipping mainly operates in the domestic oil product shipping business with a fleet of five small chemical tankers ranging from 2,500 dwt to 5,000 dwt. The new vessel will be the largest vessel in the company’s fleet.