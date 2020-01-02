Zhejiang Henghui Shipping orders chemcial tanker at Yangfan Shipbuilding

Zhejiang Henghui Shipping orders chemcial tanker at Yangfan Shipbuilding

January 2nd, 2020 Greater China, Tankers 0 comments

Chinese owner Zhejiang Henghui Shipping has entered into a shipbuilding contract with Yangfan Shipbuilding for the construction of a 23,000 dwt product/chemical tanker.

The vessel will be built at Yangfan Group’s Zhoushan yard. Delivery of the vessel is scheduled in 2021.

It is also the first ship order for Yangfan Zhoushan in the past five years, it has been idle since early 2017. Its sister yard Yangfan Qingdao completed a a restructuring with state-run shareholder Huatong Group in 2018.

Zhejiang Henghui Shipping mainly operates in the domestic oil product shipping business with a fleet of five small chemical tankers ranging from 2,500 dwt to 5,000 dwt. The new vessel will be the largest vessel in the company’s fleet.

 

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.