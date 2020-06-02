ZIM debuts 12-day transpacific transits to compete with air cargo for e-commerce business

June 2nd, 2020 Containers, Middle East 0 comments

Israeli carrier ZIM has developed a new speedy 12-day transpacific sailing, which it reckons is ideally suited to cater for the massive growth in e-commerce shipments.

The new ZIM eCommerce Xpress (ZEX) will start on June 22 from Yantian and Dachan Bay in southern China to Los Angeles with five so-called Sprinter vessels.

ZIM president and CEO Eli Glickman commented: “Once more we’re putting into practice our core values, our agility and can-do approach, to identify fast-growing market needs – and provide a smart, express solution with option to combine expedite sea and air freight solution, in record time.”

EVP Pacific services Nissim Yochai added: “ZIM is coming back to the Pacific South West (PSW) with a fast, punctual and reliable service. We aim to serve our existing customers and a new segment of the growing e-commerce market with our unique, well-known personal touch. This service is also an excellent and reliable substitute for air freight, with much more affordable prices and the best value for money.”

ZIM has built up a strong reputation and loyal following for its innovative services to the US, which attracted 2M partners, Maersk and MSC, to engage in a vessel sharing agreement on the transpacific two years ago.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

