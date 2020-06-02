ZIM debuts 12-day transpacific transits to compete with air cargo for e-commerce business

Israeli carrier ZIM has developed a new speedy 12-day transpacific sailing, which it reckons is ideally suited to cater for the massive growth in e-commerce shipments.

The new ZIM eCommerce Xpress (ZEX) will start on June 22 from Yantian and Dachan Bay in southern China to Los Angeles with five so-called Sprinter vessels.

ZIM president and CEO Eli Glickman commented: “Once more we’re putting into practice our core values, our agility and can-do approach, to identify fast-growing market needs – and provide a smart, express solution with option to combine expedite sea and air freight solution, in record time.”

EVP Pacific services Nissim Yochai added: “ZIM is coming back to the Pacific South West (PSW) with a fast, punctual and reliable service. We aim to serve our existing customers and a new segment of the growing e-commerce market with our unique, well-known personal touch. This service is also an excellent and reliable substitute for air freight, with much more affordable prices and the best value for money.”

ZIM has built up a strong reputation and loyal following for its innovative services to the US, which attracted 2M partners, Maersk and MSC, to engage in a vessel sharing agreement on the transpacific two years ago.