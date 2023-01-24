Dry CargoEurope

2020 Bulkers seals Koch Shipping charter

January 24, 2023
2020 Bulkers

Tor Olav Troim-backed newcastlemax specialist 2020 Bulkers has secured a new time charter contract from Koch Shipping for Bulk Sydney.

The new charter starts on February 19 at $19,000 per day for the first 100 days, after which the ship will earn an index-linked rate that reflects a premium to a standard capesize vessel and a premium related to the fuel cost savings from its scrubber.

The 2020-built vessel has been on contract with Koch Supply and Trading’s Singapore-based chartering arm since delivery. Koch Shipping also agreed to take LNG dual-fuel newcastlemaxes on a 24-month deal from 2020 Bulkers’ sister company, Himalaya Shipping, after delivery from New Times Shipyard in the second and third quarter of 2023.

Earlier this month, the Oslo-listed 2020 Bulkers secured employment with an unnamed European charterer for the 2020-built Bulk Santos and Bulk Sao Paulo.

