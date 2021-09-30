Aker BP awards PSV contract to Simon Møkster

Norwegian shipowner Simon Møkster Shipping has secured a three-year time charter deal from Aker BP for the 2012-built platform supply vessel Stril Polar .

The contract comes with options to extend the charter and will commence after the PSV has been upgraded with a battery-hybrid system in January 2022. The Stril Polar is one of three vessels Møkster has under the so-called hybridisation programme. Møkster estimates reduced CO2 emissions by about 1000 tons per year for this vessel.

“Closer cooperation between operators and owners will be the key to success for reduced environmental impact as well as more efficient marine logistic operations. Møkster regards this contract to be a very important step to reach Møkster’s internal goals of 40% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030,” the company said in a statement.

Compatriot players Solstad and Eidesvik Offshore were also awarded long-term charter contracts by Aker BP for their low-emission PSVs.