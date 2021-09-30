EuropeOffshore

Aker BP awards PSV contract to Simon Møkster

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 30, 2021
0 6 1 minute read
Simon Møkster

Norwegian shipowner Simon Møkster Shipping has secured a three-year time charter deal from Aker BP for the 2012-built platform supply vessel Stril Polar.

The contract comes with options to extend the charter and will commence after the PSV has been upgraded with a battery-hybrid system in January 2022. The Stril Polar is one of three vessels Møkster has under the so-called hybridisation programme. Møkster estimates reduced CO2 emissions by about 1000 tons per year for this vessel.

“Closer cooperation between operators and owners will be the key to success for reduced environmental impact as well as more efficient marine logistic operations. Møkster regards this contract to be a very important step to reach Møkster’s internal goals of 40% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030,” the company said in a statement.

Compatriot players Solstad and Eidesvik Offshore were also awarded long-term charter contracts by Aker BP for their low-emission PSVs.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 30, 2021
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button