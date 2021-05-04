Aker Clean Hydrogen mulls new production facility in Norway

Aker Clean Hydrogen and the municipality of Aukra are exploring opportunities to establish a hydrogen production facility on the island in western Norway.

The Aukra hydrogen hub will split the natural gas from the local gas processing plant in Aukra into CO2 and hydrogen. The CO2 will be permanently stored and the clean blue hydrogen can be used to decarbonise local industrial processes, provide emission-free fuel for sea and road transport as well as being exported to European hydrogen consumers.

As part of the development, sister company Aker Carbon Capture will together with the SINTEF research institute explore new capture technology for hydrogen production units.

“Aukra is perfectly positioned for hydrogen production in Norway,” says Odd Jørgen Nilssen, mayor of Aukra. “We have a proud history as host and facilitator for large industry projects, such as the gas processing plant at Nyhamna. Now we want to take a leading role in the energy transition and develop sustainable industries and green jobs. The Aker group of companies are great partners for us to realise our ambitions. A hydrogen industry here at Aukra would mean a lot to the people living in and around our municipality.”

Aker Clean Hydrogen will, in agreement with Aukra municipality, conduct a feasibility study on the potential development of the hydrogen hub as the next step.