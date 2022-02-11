American Offshore Services secures funds for Jones Act CTV newbuilds

US crew transfer vessel operator American Offshore Services (A-O-S) has sealed a financing deal with Orion Infrastructure Capital to build a series of CTVs at Blount Boats that will service the US offshore wind industry.

In November, A-O-S placed an order for four hybrid-ready CTVs from Blount Boats of Warren with plans for further expansion. The Rhode Island-based shipbuilder is expected to deliver the Jones Act compliant vessels in 2023-2024 and all four CTVs should immediately go to work servicing US offshore wind farm projects.

“These partnerships are requisite to sustain our energy transition; and by building a hybrid-ready, Jones Act fleet for offshore wind farm construction, operations, and maintenance, we are doing just that,” said James Clouse, A-O-S CEO.

Established in 2020, A-O-S is a joint venture between European CTV operator, Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S), and US offshore logistics company, SEA.O.G Offshore. The financial terms of the Orion investment have not been disclosed.